Thackeray: Bal Thackeray’s biopic starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in trouble with CBFC

Bal Thackeray’s biopic titled Thackeray is surely one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role and the trailer will be out on Wednesday. But just a few hours before the trailer launch, the makers have faced a hurdle. The movie has gone into trouble with CBFC over a few scenes and dialogues. Reportedly, CBFC has told the makers to edit out the dialogues. Two of the dialogues are related to the late politician’s reference to South Indians and Babri Masjid.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is also the producer of the movie, spoke to News 18 about the issue. He said, "We are in the process of complying with the Censor Board's instructions. This will not affect the trailer launch. Balasaheb's statements had always been controversial. His style of speaking was such." Bal Thackeray had a very controversial life and it will surely be interesting to see it on the celluloid. The movie will be hitting the screens on January 23, 2019 on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Amrita Rao. The actress will be making her big screen comeback with Thackeray. She will be seen as Meena Tai in the movie.