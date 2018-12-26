Thackeray: Nobody can ban the film, says politician Sanjay Raut

The trailer of Thackeray was unveiled on Wednesday. Revolving around the life and principles of the Shiv Sena supremo, Bal Thackeray, the film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. While Nawaz' compelling performance has won hearts, a round of controversy also cropped up as certain scenes and dialogues allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has also written the film, opened up on the same at the trailer launch, asserting that no one could ban the film.

“Nobody can ban the film. It is the story of Thackeray. How could someone stop that? Balasaheb banned many people during his time. Did you people forget that? How could CBFC decide what is right or wrong on Saheb’s life? Only family members know that. I am sure even the censor board will understand the vision of Balasaheb. They will take time, but they will understand," he said, adding that nothing in the film was a work of imagination and Thackeray's opinions and actions have been shown the way they really were in reality.

“We have projected Balasaheb exactly the way he lived his life, the way he expressed his opinions on his people and political situations. We did not fictionalise anything. Abhijit (Panse, director of the film) projected everything in a real manner in the film," he emphasised.

In the trailer, it can be assumed that Nawazuddin's character comments on the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Hindu-Muslim riots of 1992 in Mumbai are probably a cause for concern to the CBFC.