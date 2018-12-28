Thackeray: Richa Chadha takes a jibe at Nawaz, calls him bipolar

Just four days after the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, it has entangled itself in controversies. The film has been criticised by many who were offended due to certain dialogues. That’s not all. People from the film fraternity criticised it too. Just recently, it was Tamil actor Siddharth who pointed out some dialogues in the Marathi trailer, which he claimed were anti-South Indians. Now, it’s Nawaz’s Gangs Of Wasseypur co-star Richa Chadha, who humorously shared her two-cents on Nawaz's acting prowess.

On Thursday, Chadha commented on her former co-star in a cryptic manner by using his Gangs Of Wasseypur character’s name, Faizal. Through her tweet, Richa tried to express that ‘her Faizal turned out to be bipolar’. To clear your confusion, this is a comparison of Nawaz’s role in Manto to his role in Thackeray. For the unversed, in Manto, the Sacred Games actor played a progressive Muslim writer who wrote many stories about sex, women, caste politics and the psyche of the Indian subcontinent during the Partition. On the contrary, in Thackeray, he essays the character of the controversial leader Bal Thackeray, whom many termed as an extremist.

Thackeray also stars Amrita Rao and is helmed by Abhijit Panse. It’s slated for a January 25 release.