Thackeray: Siddharth calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bal Thackeray a propaganda film

Controversy had been waiting in the wings ever since the release of the trailer of Thackeray on Wednesday. Now actor Siddharth has spoken up against the Bal Thackeray biopic Slated for release in 2019 January. While the film’s teaser had created a lot of buzz earlier this year, the trailer received mixed responses from the audiences. Amidst the ongoing battle between the writer of the film Sanjay Raut and the CBFC who are demanding certain cuts in the film, south actor Siddharth has bashed the makers of the film by calling it a propaganda film.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year-old Rang De Basanti actor said that the movie based on late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray, glorifies his hate speech against south Indians where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in the lead role. Siddharth felt the biopic’s anti-South Indian tone is also reflected in the trailer. “Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!” read his Tweet.

Following his tweet, Siddharth went on to call Balasaheb Thackeray a Marathi bigot.

Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 26, 2018

The controversial lines appear only in the Marathi trailer of the film, and not in its Hindi version. The trailer shows a young Thackeray, walking through Bombay with Tamil, Malayalam and English signboards on the streets. He accidentally bumps into a man, who yells, “Dog, Can’t you see?” in Malayalam. The next shot shows the Shiv Sena leader mouth the infamous “uthao lungi aur bajao pungi”. Looks like it’s going to be a controversial January 2019 for this film.