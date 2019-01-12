Thackeray song Aaya Re Thackeray: Meet the messiah who rules many hearts

"Aaya Re Aaya Re Sabkaa Baap Re, Kehte hain isko...Thackeray!" That's how the latest track from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray begins. One already knows that the film is a thorough depiction of Shiv Sena honcho Balasaheb Thackeray's political journey, rise, and philosophies. But the song is also a mirror to the immense popularity and admired that he enjoyed. To his people, Thackeray was an idol to look up to, a hero, a savior; or a messiah, as the song calls him.

In the song, we see Thackeray aka Nawazuddin making a heroic entry. The hundreds of instruments, a song that unapologetically glorifies Thackeray's messiah image, the ones who deck up and dance and his followers who scream at the top of their voice, will initially remind you of a Bollywood film. But soon enough, a truer perception sinks in. That of a politician who truly rules the hearts of many. The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz and written by Dr Sunil Jogi.

Makers are probably ready to conquer the box office battle as well. Reportedly, they firmly demanded a solo release for Thackeray. While it still clashes with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India made space for Thackeray and got preponed. Hence, on 25th January, it's Rani Laxmibai vs Balasaheb Thackeray!