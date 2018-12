The much-awaited trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray has been finally launched. The movie is a biopic on the late Shiv Sena leader, Bal Thackeray. The trailer gives us a glimpse of his life from his youth to how he became the most prominent political leader in recent times. Nawaz has nailed it as Bal Thackeray and the trailer has moments that will give you goosebumps. The movie also stars Amrita Rao, marking her comeback on the big screen after a gap of six years. She will be seen as Thackeray's wife Meena Tai in the movie.

