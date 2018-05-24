Thank god! No more midriff show as Bebo nails in a denim pantsuit

If there is one actress from Bollywood who is a real beauty from head to toe, it has to be none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. From being in the headline for her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan or flashing some gorg and nah fashion outings during her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions, Bebo is surely the talk of the town. For the promotions until now, Kareena has been trying to show a lot of midriff; courtesy her stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

But then for the sake of the fashion lord, for her film’s promotion on Wednesday, our very own Bebo opted for a pantsuit which is not at all mediocre. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena’s recent look comprises an ink toned paneled blazer which also has a touch of denim. While a closer look at her style will also tell us that the lady wore a milky white tube/bralet beneath the jacket. But thanks Kareena for buttoning the blazer as it is high time you stop showing that midriff. These are promotions and not a gym day babe!

We also loved the baggy denim pants and the heels opted by Kareena. Yes, you might think denim in summer? But it is airy and wide-legged and gets a thumbs up from us for sure. On the makeup part, Bebo went the nude and light way which is all good during the current season of sweat.

For a change, we are loving this denim themed look of Kareena. After her back to back style fails this one is surely the saving one.

For more stylish scoops, stay glued!