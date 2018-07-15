Thank You Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for giving us a free tour of Disneyland - Lovin' it!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are having a ball in Paris. The mother-daughter duo has been in Paris for quite a long time and is leaving no stone unturned in enjoying the beautiful city. Recently, the two spent a day in what is tagged as the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland. Aishwarya took her little princess there and we gotta take this opportunity to thank her as she gave us a free tour of the park through her Instagram account. So if you are one of those who always wanted to make a trip to Disneyland, but couldn't, fret not! These pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from their day there are bound to make you happy:

Aishwarya is there in Paris for a work commitment, but she took Aradhya along so that she could spend time with her on her free days. Aishwarya will soon be returning to the city and kickstart the promotions of her upcoming film Fanney Khan. In the film, the actor plays the role of Baby Singh, India's biggest pop star. Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and it is directed by Atul Manjrekar, who is making his directorial debut with this one. The musical-drama is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.