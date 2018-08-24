bollywood Thank you very machchar: Helicopter Eela director gets dengue, release delayed Prajakta Ajgaonkar August 24 2018, 1.00 pm August 24 2018, 1.00 pm

Helicopter Eela which stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles has a new release date. The movie which was scheduled to hit the big screens on September 7 this year, has been postponed to October 12. Well, the reason for this month long delay is director Pradeep Sarkar’s weak health. The filmmaker is inflicted with dengue and had to be hospitalised for the same. After getting a discharge on August 24, Sarkar has been advised bed rest for a week at least, before he bounces back to promotions.

Also, in spite of the illness, he shot for a sequence with Amitabh Bachchan, who has a guest appearance in the movie. As soon as the shoot was completed, Pradeep was admitted to the hospital which caused a delay in the post-production. So, the entire team is ensuring that the filmmaker is being taken care of.

Ajay Devgn, who is co-producing the movie with Jayantilal Gada didn’t want to continue the post-production minus the director and hence, he has decided to wait for the man to recover. So, he made the decision to postpone the release to October 12.

The movie is based on Anand Gandhi’s Gujarati play Beta Kaagdo. Kajol plays a single mother who seeks to fulfill her musical ambitions and also tries to create a friendly equation with her teenage son (Riddhi Sen). Actors like Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhury are also a part of the movie.