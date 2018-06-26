home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Thanks to the headache that Race 3 gave everyone, Salman Khan fans now don’t want Dabangg 3

Thanks to the headache that Race 3 gave everyone, Salman Khan fans now don’t want Dabangg 3

First published: June 26, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 wasn’t well received by the critics and the masses alike. Despite not so positive reviews, the film took a good start at the box office, major thanks to the festival of Eid. However, in its second weekend the film has witnessed a major drop in its collections. The film has collected Rs. 155 crore in two weeks which is underwhelming. Not even others, but now even fans of Salman Khan are not very happy with the movie, and thanks to the headache that Race 3 gave them, they are not keen on watching Dabangg 3.

Surprisingly, fans of the actor took to Twitter to bash Race 3 and started a trend - ‘we don’t want Dabangg 3’. Check out some of the tweets here:

Well, this clearly shows that now fans are also not interested in watching their favourite star in a bad film.

Looks like Salman, who used rule at the box office needs to read the scripts carefully before signing the film. Even his last year’s Eid release Tubelight had turned out to be a box office disaster and fans were not happy with the film.

He will next be seen in Bharat which is slated to release on Eid next year. The actor was supposed to shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously, but we wonder if this trend, which was started by fans will have any effect on Dabangg 3.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Dabangg 3 #Race 3 #Salman Khan #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All