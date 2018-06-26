Thanks to the headache that Race 3 gave everyone, Salman Khan fans now don’t want Dabangg 3

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 wasn’t well received by the critics and the masses alike. Despite not so positive reviews, the film took a good start at the box office, major thanks to the festival of Eid. However, in its second weekend the film has witnessed a major drop in its collections. The film has collected Rs. 155 crore in two weeks which is underwhelming. Not even others, but now even fans of Salman Khan are not very happy with the movie, and thanks to the headache that Race 3 gave them, they are not keen on watching Dabangg 3.

Surprisingly, fans of the actor took to Twitter to bash Race 3 and started a trend - ‘we don’t want Dabangg 3’. Check out some of the tweets here:

Sir it's request plz don't promote those peoples who are spoiling the movie and it's loss to you also ex race3 CAST just spoiled and now dabangg 3

WE DON'T WANT DABANGG3 @SKFilmsOfficial @arbaazSkhan @SohailKhan @PDdancing — teambeingsalmaniacs (@teambeingsalma1) June 24, 2018

It is not about BOX OFFICE COLLECTION at all.



It's all about CONTENTFUL MOVIES WITH GOOD TALENTED DIRECTORS AND STAR CAST.



WE DONT WANT DABANGG 3



WE DONT WANT @ShahDaisy25



WE DONT WANT @IuliaVantur



WE DON'T WANT @sonakshisinha



WE DON'T WANT @Saqibsaleem — hopeless soul (@Jerseyno27) June 24, 2018

WE DON'T WANT DABANGG 3



not only DABANGG 3 but every movies which are taking Indian film industry in worst nightmares



Giving this shit nonsense from decades with no logic and common sense



Worst script,faltu story and outdated dialogues



We want is the creativity and talent

✨ — sunil (@sono52625492) June 24, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan sir plz don't do movies like dabangg 3,remo's dance film .we fans don't want to see u in such movies and working with c grade people WE DON'T WANT DABANGG 3 — TiGeR (@beingayub) June 24, 2018

We know Chulbul Pandey is one of the most ICONIC & LOVED character of Indian Cinema. But can't see that iconic character not getting its due in future because of poor cast, direction & story. Better to not harm it anymore.



Please @arbaazSkhan bro WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 !! — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) June 24, 2018

Well, this clearly shows that now fans are also not interested in watching their favourite star in a bad film.

Looks like Salman, who used rule at the box office needs to read the scripts carefully before signing the film. Even his last year’s Eid release Tubelight had turned out to be a box office disaster and fans were not happy with the film.

He will next be seen in Bharat which is slated to release on Eid next year. The actor was supposed to shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously, but we wonder if this trend, which was started by fans will have any effect on Dabangg 3.