The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher announces the trailer launch date as Manmohan Singh

The Accidental Prime Minister is one biopic everyone is eagerly waiting for. If you guys don’t know what the movie is all about, let us tell you that it’s a tell-all tale on former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. Anupam Kher plays the lead role in the film and recently the actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about the trailer launch date. He shared a video in which he dressed up as his character of Manmohan Singh and is seen talking like the former Prime Minister in the video.

Well, we, of course, don’t know how the film has turned out to be, but one thing we are sure about is that Anupam Kher is going to give a fantastic performance in the movie. This is not the first time we have seen him as Manmohan Singh. Earlier, we have seen videos in which he nailed it as the former Prime Minister. The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the book with the same name written by Sanjaya Baru. Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Baru in the movie.

The movie was earlier slated to release in December this year, but it has been postponed to 2019. The trailer of the film will be out on December 27, 2018 and we simply can’t wait for it.