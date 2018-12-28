The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher is 'not going to back off'

The trailer of Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister has fueled a series of controversies. The film is based on the book of the same name written by Sanjay Baru. Baru worked as Manmohan Singh’s media advisor from 2004 to 2008. The trailer, which was much-anticipated, was finally unveiled on Thursday and following that, the film has been facing major backlashes. Soon after its release, Congress party termed it a ‘propaganda film’. Now, Kher has come out with his response on the same.

Through his tweet posted on Friday, Kher expressed that despite the controversies, he is ‘not going to back off’. He also called it one of his best performances in life. Earlier, Congress’ Maharashtra youth wing wrote a letter to the makers to demand a special screening of the film. Reacting to the same, Kher told the media, "They should be happy that a film has been made on their leader. They should bring the crowd to watch the film as it has dialogues such as 'Will I sell my country?' which shows how great Manmohan Singh ji is.”

"The more they protest, the more publicity they will give to the film. The book has been out since 2014, no protests were held since then, so the film is based on that," he added.

Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is to be out on January 11.