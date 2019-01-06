The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher takes us for a ride to the PMO

Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister has been embroiled into controversies ever since the trailer released. The film will see Kher essaying the role of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and is based on the controversial 2014 book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The movie will take us for a ride inside the PMO, giving us insights on how Singh performed as a PM. On Sunday, Kher took to social media to give us a glimpse of the PMO in Borough, North England.

Through his post, the actor gave us a sneak-peek into the making of the film. He wrote that more than 60% of the film was shot in the prime minister's office amidst the ‘cold and foggy’ weather. The film will also feature Akshaye Khanna, playing the role of Sanjay Baru, who used to be Singh’s media advisor. Going by the trailer, the film will also feature actors portraying the roles of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi among others.

Reportedly, a petition seeking a ban on the trailer of the movie was filed in the Delhi High Court on January 5.

"The film producers had no authority to violate the mandate of the Constitution of India which provides respect towards constitutional functionaries...It seems filmmakers and producers have made an attempt to make commercial gains. The acts of impersonation have been committed deliberately to defame the office of the Prime Minister to hype the excitement among the prospective viewers," the petition said.

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film will hit the screens on January 11.