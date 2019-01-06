image
Sunday, January 6th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher takes us for a ride to the PMO

Bollywood

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher takes us for a ride to the PMO

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 06 2019, 4.16 pm
back
Anupam KherBollywoodCongressEntertainmentManmohan SinghRahul GandhiSonia GandhiThe Accidental Prime MinisterVijay Ratnakar Gutte
nextBharat: Salman Khan reveals big on The Kapil Sharma Show
ALSO READ

The Accidental Prime Minister: Say na something to Anupam uncle

The Accidental Prime Minister: Case filed against Anupam Kher for damaging image of top politicians

Anupam Kher raises concern on why The Accidental Prime Minister trailer is missing from YouTube