The Accidental Prime Minister: Case filed against Anupam Kher for damaging image of top politicians

Anupam Kher's upcoming release The Accidental Prime Minister has been sparking debates ever since its trailer came out. It further became the talk of the town when the official Twitter handle of BJP also tweeted the trailer while Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said they were extending their 'wish' to the film. As a fresh instance, a case has now been filed against Kher and others associated with the film in Bihar, for allegedly damaging the image of some of the top politicians in India.

Bihar based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Muzaffarpur. Ojha's petition claims that Kher (who plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) and co-actor Akshaye Khanna (who plays Sanjay Baru, Singh's media advisor) have damaged the image of both the personalities with the way they depict their characters. The petition also names of other actors i.e. Suzanne Bernert (plays Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur (plays Rahul Gandhi) and Aahana Kumra (plays Priyanka Gandhi).

Claiming that the film shows a range of political leaders including late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mayawati and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jha stated that he was 'hurt' to watch its promo on television and YouTube. "It hurt me and many others," he said.

For those uninitiated, The Accidental Prime Minister is based on Sanjay Baru's book with the same name. Baru served as Singh's official spokesperson and media from 2004 to 2008 and recorded his memoir in the book. The film claims to show how Manmohan Singh was a mere but instrumental regent while the Raul Gandhi was learning to adopt the true candidature of a Prime Minister. It is slated to release on 11 January, 2018.