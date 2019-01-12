The Accidental Prime Minister: Congress workers attack Kolkata theatre, disrupt screening

Debates surrounding Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister refuse to die down. Earlier, Maharashtra Youth Congress wrote to the makers, objecting to the film and demanded a pre-release screening. They also threatened to adopt other means to stop screenings if the film is released without them watching it first. Reportedly, it was 'incorrect representations' of facts that led them to protest. And now, a group of Congress workers allegedly attacked a theatre in a Kolkata shopping mall and disrupted a show.

As per reports, the Congress workers, equipped with the party's flags, made their way into Inox Multiplex in Kolkata's Quest Mall at around 8 PM in the evening while the audience was awaiting a screening. They allegedly threatened the audience to immediately leave the theatre and vouched to not allow the film to screen, citing that it disrespects senior party leaders. "The film is an insult towards our senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. We have stopped the screening here. We will not allow the film to be screened anywhere, " Congress leader Rakesh Singh told IANS. This triggered a reaction from Kher on Twitter. We reached out to him but received no response.

TAPM, which features Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is based on his media advisor and spokesperson (2004-2008) Sanjaya Baru's book with the same name. It showcases Singh as a regent while the true recipient of power is being groomed in secrecy. The film has mainly opened to poor reviews.