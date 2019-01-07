The Accidental Prime Minister Director miffed over the propaganda question

2019 is still in its first month and we already have a rather controversial film to talk about. Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is on the brink of release but the talk around the film continues to be around how it is a strategic release. One that will help the BJP before the 2019 general elections. The movie stars Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and it will showcase the journey of Singh as the PM of India from 2004 to 2014. The movie is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru who was Singh’s media advisor and chief spokesperson. Recently, we met and interacted with two of the most important personalities related to the film, actor Akshaye Khanna who plays the role of Baru in the film and director Vijay Gutte.

When we asked Akshaye if he met Sanjaya Baru to prepare for his role, the actor said, “Vijay didn’t want me to imitate him or look like him in anyway, so there was no need to meet him. He had a very clear vision on how he wanted me to play this character and we just did it that way.” After the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister was released, both the media and the social media discussed at length how this could serve as a propaganda for the current government. An observation that Akshaye Khanna had no problem with. “Definitely people have right to voice their opinion and say whatever they feel. No matter whatever we say, people will believe in whatever they believe. We are not going to change anybody’s perception,” he said. A rather balanced answer from a man whose father, legendary actor Vinod Khanna, was a member of the BJP.

Director Vijay Gutte, however, wasn’t as calm as Khanna. “We just have four days to release the film, let’s talk about the film. It’s gone, nobody is opposing the film now. It was on 27 and 28 (December), maybe for two-three days we heard a few things, but now there’s nothing. We are bored of talking about propaganda. Let’s talk about the film, the film is entertaining, the film is humorous. Akshaye has done an excellent job in the film,” he said.

Moving forward we asked Akshaye that as his father late Vinod Khanna was a part of BJP, was his decision of doing the film politically motivated, to which the actor said, “I did it because many people have involved in creating a fabulous script. I am very grateful that I got this role, it is a very fantastically written role. It’s a unique story, unique world that people will get to see. There are many reasons I did this film. This director of mine, I got a chance to work with him, whoever gets a chance to work with him is a lucky actor. So, many reasons but none of them political.”

Well, The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2019. Let’s wait and watch if audiences would prefer to watch this movie or not.