The Accidental Prime Minister: German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi

Shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna is already underway. The film will star Anupam as the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Akshaye will don the role of a political commentator, Sanjay Baru, while Aahana Kumra will play Priyanka Gandhi. It was not clear who will be playing the role of Sonia Gandhi. But it seems now, we have an answer. German actress Suzanne Bernert has been signed up to play the role of the former Congress president.

Based on Sanjay Baru’s book by the same name, the film is being directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, for whom this will be the first directorial. The newest update of the film was shared from Suzanne’s social media handle.

For the uninitiated, Suzanne has already acted in a number of Indian films and television shows. She was the first foreign actor to play a villain on Indian television in a show called Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Besides, she has experience in donning the role of Sonia Gandhi as she had already played the role of a TV series called Pradhanmantri, hosted by director Shekhar Kapur.

Suzanne loves dancing and music. In an interview to Times of India, she said, “Music elates me and helps me get rid of bodily and mental tension. When I dance, it makes me fluid and relaxed in every way. After that, I can tackle any kind of situation. For me, dancing is a form of healing. It is therapy to bring happiness into my life.” Suzanne has also worked in Bollywood films such as No Problem, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and TV shows such as CID and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The 35-year-old is fluent in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.

Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0deopR3GYx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2018

A picture shared by Anupam Kher showed him in Manmohan Singh’s avatar. The comments section went wild as the actor shared an uncanny similarity with the real person. The Accidental Prime Minister has Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and will be released on December 21. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.