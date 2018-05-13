The Accidental Prime Minister: Here’s proof of Suzanne Bernert acing the role of Sonia Gandhi

We know that a film on the former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh is on the cards. Anupam Kher will be stepping into Manmohan Singh’s shoes for the film. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna who will don the role of a political analyst. Aahana Kumra will take up the role of Priyanka Gandhi. The team is currently busy filming. They recently concluded a schedule in London.

German actress @suzannebernert playing the role of former @INCIndia chief Sonia Gandhi in the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @AnupamPKher plays Dr Manmohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/Sfi944hrnk — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 12, 2018

We had reported previously that German actress Suzanne Bernert has been roped in to play the role of Sonia Gandhi. For anyone who had doubts about her acting prowess and ability to speak Hindi, there’s a video going viral that shows her dressed in white like Sonia, and parroting what could possibly be a line from the script.

Suzanne already acted on a number of Indian films and TV shows and was the first foreign actor to play a villain on Indian television in a show called Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. This won’t be Suzanne’s first time in playing the role of the former Congress supremo. In a TV series called Pradhanmantri, Suzanne had already acted as Sonia.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a memoir written by Dr Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru and was released in 2014. The film is based on the life of Dr Singh, who became a politician and served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

The Accidental Prime Minister is being directed by Vijay Gutte, a debutant, and is written by Hansal Mehta. The film is scheduled to release on December 21 this year.