The Accidental Prime Minister: How Anupam Kher transformed into Dr Manmohan Singh

Anupam Kher's unbelievable transformation into India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is something we have been talking about for a long time now. Kher, who plays the lead role in the upcoming release The Accidental Prime Minister, has not only mastered how Singh looked but has also picked every little nuance of the man. An actor par excellence, Kher recently acted in his 500th film, a landmark that would drive any actor green in envy. But he calls TAPM his best performance so far!

On his Twitter handle, the actor shared a 20-second video recorded when he was getting ready to shoot. The actual process lasted for around two hours. The video shows us how he convincingly slips into his character. Like a true artist, he also did not forget to thank his team who made it possible. The video is proof that the makers took utmost care of every little detail. Once more, fans can't stop raving about it.

Making of #DrManmohanSingh: This is a 20sec time lapse video of a two hour job done by my great make up & wardrobe team. Thank you Abhilasha for costumes. Bala’s team Pranay, Deepak, Rishi, Mangesh & Jaspreet for turban. I couldn’t have done this without you.🙏😍 @TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/2UhBDR2njg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 7, 2019

The Accidental Prime Minister has found itself amid quite a debate, especially since the official handle of BJP endorsed the trailer as well. Many find political colours in it while many are eager to find out what it offers. The film releases on 11th January and will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Uri.