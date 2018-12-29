The Accidental Prime Minister: Kirron Kher wants hubby Anupam Kher’s movie to be sent to Oscars

The trailer of Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister was launched a couple of days ago. It clearly looks like an interesting but like most of the film nowadays, it has also started facing a lot of controversies. For the uninitiated, The Accidental Prime Minister explores the tenure Dr Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister. The trailer of the film has created a lot of controversies, but Anupam Kher’s wife and BJP MP Kirron Kher feels that it is a path-breaking film and should be sent to Oscars as India’s official entry.

Recently, while talking to ANI, she stated that her husband has told her that people will fall in love with former PM Manmohan Singh after watching the film. She also went on to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by stating that people who used to speak about freedom of speech should now practice what he preaches. The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru. We wonder if the movie will get a clear release without any issue.

BJP MP, Kirron Kher: It’s a pathbreaking film. People who speak of freedom of speech i.e Rahul Gandhi, must now practice what he preaches.Anupam told me people will fall in love with Manmohan Singh ji. It should be India’s official entry to the Oscars. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/SUduFtq0Ue — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister also stars Akshaye Khanna who plays the role of Baru in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.