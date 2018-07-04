The Accidental Prime Minister: Meet the reel Lalu Prasad Yadav and LK Advani

The Accidental Prime Minister, an unofficial peek into the life of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, is soon going to be on the big screen. While we are not sure what explosions would it bring along upon its release, one must say that the makers have done a good job in the casting and makeup department. All the real characters are literally replicated by their on-screen counterparts. And now, after introducing us to the on-screen Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Late PV Narsimha Rao, Kher has introduced us to the actors who play two major politicians; LK Advani and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

We are also introduced to noted theatre artist Anil Rastogi who will be playing the role of Shiv Raj Patil. Well, one can say the cast is an impressive one.

Anupam Kher has donned and nail the looks department, in the titular role. As far as performance is concerned, given his record we are sure we are in for a treat.

The Accidental Prime Minister will see Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, while Arjun Mathur will be seen playing the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Let's wait for more cast revelations, as we presume there would be many.