The Accidental Prime Minister new still: Meet the on-screen Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

The Accidental Prime Minister ruffled quite a few feathers when it got released as a book. Now when a movie on it is being made, we know that the dragon of controversies would be opened again, not just on the camera, but off it as well. However, for now, let's just say that we have been mesmerised for a long time with Anupam Kher's look as the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, whose biography-turned-biopic it is. The actor on Wednesday shared another still, this time with the on-screen Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

And guess who the actors playing the Ganchi scions are? See the still first.

Well, Arjun Mathur was last seen in the critically appreciated movie Waiting, that starred Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin. He is quite a popular face in adverts and has an impressive selected filmography. It will be interesting to see him in the role of Congress chief.

The character of Priyanka Gandhi is being played by Aahana Kumra, who impressed us with her explosive act in the controversial feminist movie Lipstick Under My Burkha. We have no doubts about her acting abilities and are sure she would do justice to the role.

We are surely looking forward to this one.