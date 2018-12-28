The Accidental Prime Minister: Omar Abdullah has a witty response to the ongoing controversy

Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister has raised quite a debate across the country. Sanjay Baru, who served as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's media advisor and official spokesperson for four years, wrote down his memoir in form of a book with the same name. Based on Baru's book, the film wants to tell how Singh becoming a Prime Minister was a part of a bigger story, wherein Singh was a regent and the true heir (read: Rahul Gandhi) was being prepared.

This opinion is massively popular and unpopular both, but it was politicised in real senses when the official handle of BJP also tweeted the film's trailer, upholding the same theory. Anupam Kher, who plays the lead role, also revealed that he first turned the film down but later decided to do it. Adding to that, he thinks it is perfect to release the film just ahead of 2019 elections. This has triggered various reactions; Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is one of them.

At instances, Congress workers have raised an objection to the film and also demanded a pre-release screening. But Congress has demanded no ban and makers haven't responded to demands of a special screening yet.