image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The Accidental Prime Minister: Omar Abdullah has a witty response to the ongoing controversy

Bollywood

The Accidental Prime Minister: Omar Abdullah has a witty response to the ongoing controversy

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 28 2018, 10.54 pm
back
Anupam KherBollywoodEntertainmentManmohan SinghOmar AbdullahpoliticsRahul GandhiThe Accidental Prime Minister
nextThe Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher is 'not going to back off'
ALSO READ

Is the BJP seeking notional benefits from Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister?

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher's similarity to Manmohan Singh is almost unreal

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher announces the trailer launch date as Manmohan Singh