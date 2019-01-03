The Accidental Prime Minister: Say na something to Anupam uncle

Anupam Kher is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister. The movie will showcase the term of Dr Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister and the trailer of the movie was released a few days ago. It received a great response on social media and Kher was praised for his performance as well. But to know what the common man has to say about the film, the veteran actor took an autorickshaw ride and spoke to the driver about what he thinks about the movie.

Kher took to Twitter to share the video of his conversation with, Vijay Prajapati. In the video, as expected, Vijay talks about how he liked the trailer and how he will watch the film. When Kher asked him why he wants to watch the movie, the auto driver replies that he wants to see the movie to know who is right and who is wrong. Vijay also said that according to him the movie will be a hit. Now, we don't know whether this was a spontaneous idea or was Vijay schooled into giving the right soundbite but what we do know is that Kher's idea is definitely unique.

The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to release on January 11, 2019. The trailer of the movie itself clears that it will show the opposition party in a bad light and the kind of tiffs that took place between the party and the Prime Minister. There are a few complaints registered against the makers and Kher and the movie has landed into legal trouble. Now let’s wait and watch whether it will get a smooth release or not.