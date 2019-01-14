The Accidental Prime Minister's box office collection has a first 'weak'end

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna's The Accidental Prime Minister was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Based on Sanjaya Baru’s book with the same name, the trailer of the film created a good pre-release buzz, but unfortunately, it has not garnered amazing numbers at the box office in its first weekend. The movie took a decent opening on Friday and collected Rs 3.50 crore. It received mixed reviews and the word of mouth too wasn’t too great which led to a decline over the weekend.

On Saturday, the film collected Rs 4 crore and on Sunday the collection was Rs 4.50 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs 12 crore which is not a great amount. Now it all depends on how it will perform on the weekdays. If it does well on the weekdays, then the first-week collection may get the movie in the safe zone. But after looking at the weekend collection we wonder how it will sustain on the weekdays. The movie has clearly lost the box office battle with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has collected Rs 35 crore in three days.

After the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister was released, on social media, there was a buzz that it is a propaganda film. However, the makers maintained that for them it is just a movie about the friendship between former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Sanjaya Baru.