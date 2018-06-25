The actor in Shah Rukh Khan turns 26. Let's say cheers and wish him many more years!

An actor, a football fanatic, a doting father, an individual with unmatchable wit and more. Shah Rukh Khan cherishes a kind of fandom celebrities are rarely blessed with. To enjoy the same quantity of love in an industry like Bollywood which is fast changing and has new entrants every day is not a cakewalk. He makes it look like one, though.

On Tuesday, the superstar completes 26 years of being an actor. It is a profession that demands you to go drastically out of your comfort zone and live the essence of an unfamiliar character every now and then. His tweet proves so!

Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’. Expressing love,happiness, sadness,dancing,falling & flying. Hope I hav touched small bits of ur hearts & hope I can do so for the whole lifetime... ’रोशनी मेरी बहुत दूर तक जायेगी, पर शर्त यह है, की सलीखे से जलाओ मुझको ‘ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2018

SRK began with Deewana in 1992 and earned the Filmfare Award for best debut. Bollywood knew it had a new star in the making; and he had three more films under his sleeves, that same year. After that, there was no looking back.

And while the past few years have put the King on the back foot, the Badshah of romance refuses to give up. He is now busy working on Zero, his upcoming release and an Aanand L Rai directorial that will feature him as a dwarf, for the very first time! The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, along with Salman Khan in a special appearance!For all those who are busy writing him off, beware. He’s just 26; picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.