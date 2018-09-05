The apple of Priyanka Chopra's eyes turns 2- guess who?

Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra are presently in New York, enjoying a fam jam with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner. Post her much talked about engagement, PeeCee flew back and is said to be resuming work soon. Meanwhile, back home, look who turned 2! PeeCee's dog Diana is chillin' like a boss on her birthday!
Happy birthday @diariesofdiana so happy to be reunited with you as you turn two.. lots of love 💗
Do you know Diana has her own Instagram account too? She enjoys a fan following of over 75k. Just like her mommy Priyanka, she is quite a poser too!
Gonna party like it’s my birthday... 🤩🎉 cause it is!!! #CelebratingTheNew cause I turned #2 🙈 P.S- Also woffing a very birthday to my birthday twin #QueenB 👸🏻@beyonce. Just saying... paw-some people were born on the same day 🤩🙈😜
Do I haaaaaavveeee to get up? #NamastayInBed
My heart is full 😍❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas #NickPriyankaEngagement
From playtimes in the house to going out for walks, Diana is living a life, we tell you. Sometimes she is posing under the sunshine in her mommy's lap and sometimes she is being a cuddle ball on the doormat.
I’m my mommy’s best accessory 😬 @priyankachopra
Woofing my mommy a very very very very happy birthday and a paw- some year ahead! You light up my world like nobody else 🎶 #YouAreMyHappiness #YouAreMySunshine #ILoveYouToTheStarsAndBack #XoXo 😘♥️ @priyankachopra
My plan for today- Sunbathe and chill... Maybe next time I’ll put on some sunscreen 🙈
And the baby definitely has an eye for the prettiest corners of the house! When home, her mommy has her constant company, even by the pool.
Simply put… I like me better when I’m with you ♥️ @priyankachopra
Chillin’ by the pool with Momma… coz life is cool, by the pool! #ILearntToRhymeOnMyOwn Thank you @TripAdvisor Rentals for helping me spend more time with Momma! #ad
And last but not the least...she has proven that she can slay a magazine cover as well as Priyanka!