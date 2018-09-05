The apple of Priyanka Chopra's eyes turns 2- guess who?

Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra are presently in New York, enjoying a fam jam with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner. Post her much talked about engagement, PeeCee flew back and is said to be resuming work soon. Meanwhile, back home, look who turned 2! PeeCee's dog Diana is chillin' like a boss on her birthday!

Do you know Diana has her own Instagram account too? She enjoys a fan following of over 75k. Just like her mommy Priyanka, she is quite a poser too!

From playtimes in the house to going out for walks, Diana is living a life, we tell you. Sometimes she is posing under the sunshine in her mommy's lap and sometimes she is being a cuddle ball on the doormat.

And the baby definitely has an eye for the prettiest corners of the house! When home, her mommy has her constant company, even by the pool.

And last but not the least...she has proven that she can slay a magazine cover as well as Priyanka!