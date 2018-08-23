image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The bane of bhai's cameos

Bollywood

The bane of bhai's cameos

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   August 23 2018, 10.35 pm
back
aayush sharmaArpita Khanathiya shettyBajrangi BhaijaanBollywoodEntertainmentHum Dil Chuke SanamLoveratriO TeriPhata Poster Nikla HeroSalman KhanSon of SardaarSooraj PancholiWarina Hussain
nextBeing Bald! Anupam Kher is jogging the jibes away
ALSO READ

Salman Khan to produce Mulshi Pattern's Hindi remake with Aayush Sharma in the lead?

Notebook: Will Salman Khan’s produced film live up to the reputation of the Hollywood remake

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma ready to get into gangster mode?