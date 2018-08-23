The bane of bhai's cameos

Rumours had it that Salman Khan would appear in a special dance number for newcomer Warina Hussain and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s debut film Loveratri. Speculations were rife that the superstar’s hit song Dholi Taro from Hum Dil Chuke Sanam would be remade for the film for his cameo. Post these speculations, the latest reports state that there are chances of seeing Salman Khan in the upcoming rom-com.

“They are in two minds on this. If everyone decides Salman’s presence is needed in Loveratri, they will shoot his guest appearance at the last moment and add it to the film,” informed a source to a leading portal.

These speculations bring to our notice that the superstar, at the trailer launch of Loveratri, refuted the rumours saying that he neither has an appearance or a song in it as he doesn’t want the attention to be diverted from the film or its lead actors. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star feels that the song he had sung in Hero, which marked Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty’s debut, eventually sidelined everything else. Well, he does have a point! Considering some of the films, that the actor previously made a special appearance in, like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Son Of Sardaar, O Teri among others, did not work at the box office. In that case, he would surely not want to be proved unlucky again. At least not for his beloved sister Arpita Khan’s husband!

However, whether he will be finally doing a cameo in Loveratri or not, is still a question. Well then, let’s wait for more updates! Stay tuned to In.Com for the latest updates.