The best of DECK-UPs straight from our Bollywood weddings

A wedding day is easily the most special day in a person’s life. But when you’re a celebrity, your wedding isn’t just a big deal for you, but also for the millions of fans that follow you. Everyone wants to know which designer you wore and how you wore your make-up and what brands you used to glam up. Considering the wide variety of beauty looks brides across India choose, seeing different celebrities go for different styles is indeed a treat.

So, as wedding season approaches, we’ve decoded the best hair and make-up looks seen on Bollywood celebrities on their wedding day. Who took risks? Who sported something dramatic? Whose hairdo was a work of art? Let’s find out!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai’s stunning features probably made things pretty easy for her makeup artist Mickey Contractor. Giving her his signature earthy, bronzed look, he kept the eye makeup traditional and heavy, using kohl kajal to rim the borders of the eyes uniformly. The lips were a creamy warm nude, allowing the huge garland of white mogra flowers wrapped in her hair to do all the talking. Despite its simplicity, this look allowed Aishwarya’s natural beauty to shine through and complemented the heavy gold jewellery and saree she wore.

Anushka Sharma

At first glance, Anushka Sharma’s simple makeup look at her wedding left many underwhelmed. Dolled up by make-up artist Puneet B Saini, her look was not planned as a wedding look. But the beauty of it lay in the idea of creating a soft, rosy picture with amazing blending, no graphic lines, and a harmoniously muted range of colours. Done using peachy pink eyeshadows, her eyes were kept day-ready with smudged brown eyeliner. The skin was silky and natural, just like the rose-tinted lips. The reason it was one of the BEST looks, though, was the gorgeous flower arrangement in her hair. A mixture of white and pink Tuscan hydrangeas adorning her beautiful bun made the look a masterpiece.

Sonam Kapoor

The newlywed, Sonam Kapoor’s beauty look was FAB. Upbeat, happy, and cute, Sonam Kapoor’s pink-themed wedding makeup made for an unusual combination, considering she wore red. Done by Namrata Soni, her look was like a modern take on Karisma Kapoor’s wedding beauty look. Deliciously glazed like sugar candy, her mithai pink lipstick was sweet and creamy. Pink at the crease and brightening cool-champagne at the centre of her lids, her eyeshadow opened up her eyes, which were also thickly lined on top with a jet-black liner for definition. Her foundation was beautifully blended, and bright pink blush was liberally applied on her cheeks.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta’s unforgettable hairdo and Beverly Hills-ready makeup reminded everyone of her pageant queen roots. Her hair was combed back, braided and then lifted up into a big braided bun at the top of her crown. A shimmery hair pin added bling to this already-dramatic hairdo. Smokey gunmetal eyeshadow added shimmer and depth, both, to her eyes. While the usual eyeliner and lush lashes intensified the eyes. Heavily bronzed and highlighted, Lara glowed thanks to her warm apricot blush. Cool-toned pale pink lip gloss added that princess vibe to the white wedding look.

Dia Mirza

Staying away from the monotonous, Dia Mirza embraced colour on her big day by going for green and gold eye makeup to complement her lovely Ritu Kumar ensemble. Regal as ever, her gilded eyes were enhanced further by a thick row of dense falsies. Glossy peachy nude lipstick added just the right amount of colour and shine to her lips, while her luminous skin glowed further thanks to a good quantity of bronzer.

Asin

Another bride who was unafraid of colour was Asin. The lady contrasted the champagne tone of her lehenga with a bold and lustrous wine lip colour with a matching wine bindi. But if you think that is all, think again! The Ghajini actress paired that with a black eyeliner look featuring a very deliberately-done winged tip. Her lashes remained fluttery and natural, looking impeccably separated against her neatly black eyeliner-rimmed waterline. Soft pink rouge tied the look together, and her contouring and eyeshadow were kept subtle.

Karisma Kapoor

Channelling the beauty trends of the noughties, Karisma looked like a bride right out of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Donning monochrome make-up decades before it became a thing, she matched her lehenga, lipstick, and eyeshadow, keeping them all pink. Her frosty mauve pink lipstick, which sparkled just like her pink wedding lehenga, stole the show. The pink eyeshadow on her crease, paired with shimmer at the centre, gave the illusion of bigger eyes by taking advantage of her ample lid space. Her black eyeliner was gently given a retro flick at the end, while black eye pencil sealed in her eye makeup on her lower waterline.

Bipasha Basu

Vivacious and pretty, Bipasha Basu went the Bong bride way for her wedding day with loads of bright red, to match her beautiful Banarasi Sabyasachi saree. The reason her look was so special, was because she wore “chondon” on her forehead, a traditional Bengali ritual of applying white sandalwood paste on the forehead in beautiful designs and dots, which is now done using proper white paint and sparkly rhinestones. Pairing it with a huge red bindi and equally bright red lipstick, the long winged flick of her black eyeliner sealed in the cheerful and bright look. Plus, don’t even get us started on that white Bengali hair crown!