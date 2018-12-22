The Big Bull: Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar to collaborate for the third time?

Ajay Devgn’s last outing, Raid, garnered a lot of appreciation from many. After being away from the film world for a while, the superstar is all set to rock the box office again. If reports are to be believed, the actor is teaming up with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria’s Maruti International to co-produce The Big Bull. If this happens, then Devgn and Kumar will mark their third collaboration after Masti and Total Dhamaal, scoring a hattrick.

The Big Bull will chronicle the life of Harshad Mehta, ‘the infamous stockbroker who was put behind the bars for financial crimes’. The film will reportedly take us through the journey of Mehta’s transient rise and sudden downfall in life. However, to bring you a disappointment, the film will not see Devgn on screen. The actor will only be producing it. A report by Bollywood Hungama states that the casting is currently underway and the makers are in the hunt for an established actor, who can pull off the role.

The Big Bull will be helmed by Kookie Gulati, who has also written the story along with Arjun Dhawan. The script is overseen by Juhi Chaturvedi.

