The Bombay High Court refuses interim bail to Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh and wife Yogita

In a shocking turn of events, names of Mithun Chakraborty’s son and wife, got embroiled in a very big controversy. Mimoh, his son, has been accused of raping a woman while his wife has been accused of threatening the same woman. A latest update on this states that Bombay High Court has refused to give any relief to the Chakrabortys.

A court in Delhi had earlier this week had ruled out that there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against them. The police was ordered to take the further actions, after which, Mimoh and Yogita Bali applied for interim bail in the Bombay High Court. As per reports, Justice Ajey Gadkari has dismissed their plea and refused to grant them any interim relief.

As per the reports, the complainant accused Mimoh of cheating and raping. They were apparently in a relationship and Mimoh reportedly promised her of marriage. For four years they had physical relationship and then the woman got pregnant, state reports. She alleges that Mimoh gave her some medicine that led to her abortion. Further in her complaint, she accused Yogita Bali for threatening her with dire consequences if the woman continued the relationship with her son.

Now, Mimoh and his mother can move to the Delhi High Court to receive interim bail.