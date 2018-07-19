The brides's gang is ready! Is it a very brief wait before Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take the wedding vows?

It's been a few weeks since Justin Bieber made his engagement with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin official. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet," he wrote. This was pretty much a hint, they're heading for nuptials pretty soon. Looks like the 'soon' is to come soon too!

Hailey's aunt, model Kim Basinger was recently in a conversation with the US Weekly, wherein she revealed Hailey had picked her bridesmaid already!

“Oh, it’ll be fun. r Alaia (Baldwin, Hailey’s sister) and Ireland (cousin), they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now," she exclaimed.

Kim married Hailey's uncle Alec Baldwin in 1993 and the couple were separated in 2002. Ireland is their daughter and Hailey's first cousin.

And how does she find Justin?

“I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild," she says.

Okay then!