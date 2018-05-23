The 'calculated' clash of Bhavesh Joshi with Veere Di Wedding makes it a win-win scene for the Kapoors

Bhavesh Joshi will pretty much define if Harshvardhan Kapoor's career takes a leap from where it is now or whether it’s the end of the road. As much as we would like this Hindi superhero flick to succeed, it sadly looks like a weak takeaway from too many Hollywood films. Many would agree. Meanwhile, the film is clashing with Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'. That does not predict good things about its box office future!

However, Harsh calls it a 'calculated' move. In a recent conversation with Mid Day, he said, "While our trailer released on May 2, we didn't get the film's music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane) was still finishing the film. We didn't expect Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It's a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release."

But calculated, or lack of options? The film was shifted to 1st June from 25th May. There's no way it would be pushed any further, as 7th June is blocked by Rajinikanth's 'Kaala'. Moving on, on 15th of June, there's Salman Khan's big release 'Race 3'. Hence, 'Bhavesh Joshi' gets no solo run at the box office and will have to mint its money during the first week itself.

Harshvardhan doesn't seem worried about clashing with his sister. Whether Bhavesh Joshi or Veere Di Wedding slays 1st June, it is a win-win situation for the Kapoors anyway!