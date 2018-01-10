The camera loves Deepika Padukone: Vishal Bhardwaj

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan impressed the audience with their chemistry in Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 blockbuster Piku. Naturally, there is a lot of excitement around the duo’s second on-screen outing in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming directorial. Bhardwaj on Tuesday, 9th January launched a song ‘Sakhi Ri’ from Kay Kay Menon starrer Vodka Diaries. The song has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj.

In a media interaction after the event, when Bhardwaj was asked about his film with Deepika and Irrfan, he expressed his excitement to work with the two talented actors.

“I had written the script a couple of years back and now I am directing it. I am totally looking forward to working with Deepika (Padukone). I have loved the work she has done and she is so beautiful. The camera loves her. And with Irrfan (Khan), I am doing a full feature film after a very long time. After Maqbool, I have worked with him briefly in Saat Khoon Maaf and Haider. So, I am quite excited that I am getting to do a full film with Irrfan,” the ace filmmaker said.

While Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan have worked together before, Deepika Padukone will be working with the Rangoon director for the first time.

On the work front, Deepika will soon mesmerize us with her performance in Padmavat. Irrfan Khan will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film Karwan which is being directed by Akash Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in the supporting roles.