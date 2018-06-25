The Chopra swag! Priyanka and Parineeti ace the Bollywood babes’ sizzling rain moves

Priyanka Chopra is back to the bay and making headlines, this time not for her usual quirky statements, or for her kickass performances. This time she is in the news for being in a relationship with Nick Jonas, Hollywood’s sweetheart singer and actor. Though the age gap between the two is large, the love between the two looks like it has gone ahead by leaps and bounds and we couldn’t be happier. In fact, Nick took PeeCee as a date to his family wedding. And looks like now it is Priyanka’s turn to return the favour, and even introduce Nick to her family. So she did. They are here in Mumbai and Pee, parivaar and beau were seen leaving for a Goa vacation. And guess who is sizzling in the rains without Nick in picture? Sisters Priyanka and Parineeti.

Looks like Priyanka decided to give Nick a miss and dance in the rain like a true blue Bollywood babe, with sister and actress Parineeti Chopra. Pari took to her Instagram to share the same and we can’t stop giggling, seeing the two.

Before leaving for Goa, Priyanka hosted a party which was attended by Parineeti, Alia Bhatt and others and it is believed that Nick Jonas was also there.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, their alleged relationship hit the internet after pictures from their yacht outing went viral in May. After that, Priyanka and Nick Jonas took over social media as they were spotted on multiple dates.

The two are clearly getting to know each other’s families. Are the wedding bells ringing? We hope so.