The controversial prison scene in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is very much there in the movie!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju released today (June 29) and as expected, it has been garnering praises. The movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has a particular scene in prison where Sanjay Dutt is in the jail and water starts leaking from the pot.

The CBFC had asked the makers to remove the particular scene as they were of the opinion that it added no value to the narrative. However, as we saw the movie this morning, we realized that the scene is very much a part of the movie and that too in its original form with no edits whatsoever.

In an earlier interview, Rajkumar Hirani had spoken about the scene and said, “The scene is from Sanju’s earlier stint in jail. It happened in 1993, during the monsoon. On that particular day, the drain in his cell overflowed due to heavy rains.”

It was activist Prithvi Maske who wrote to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi that he opposes the scene as nothing of that sort ever happened. In a letter to Joshi, he wrote, “As per the information available, the government and jail authorities are taking good care of all the barracks of the jails. We’ve never heard of any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on gangsters’ stories, wherein jails were shown — but never such an incident.”

However, the scene is intact in the movie and it arrives at a very crucial juncture in his life.