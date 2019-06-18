Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 8.30 pm June 18 2019, 8.30 pm

Anand Kumar’s coaching classes, better known as Super 30, are the talk of social media. With a biopic starring Hrithik Roshan, the reputation of Anand Kumar continues to grow. On the other hand, a person crucially connected to the Super 30 classes and Anand Kumar but less talked of, is Abhayanand, Anand Kumar’s former partner. Super 30 started in Patna in 2002 under the Ramanujan School of Mathematics. It was started by Anand Kumar, a mathematics teacher and Abhayanand, an IPS Officer.

The two would take in students who could not afford to attend IIT coaching classes and coach them for the IIT exams. These students would be provided with study materials, lodging and food free of cost. Anand Kumar’s mother would cook for the kids while Anand Kumar, Abhayanand and a few other teachers would coach them. Within the first year, 18 out of their 30 students were successful in clearing the IIT entrance exams. As Super 30’s reputation began to grow, written exams became a criterion for students to be accepted. In 2008, all their 30 students cracked the IIT-JEE exam. In the following year, Abhayanand quit the Super 30 stating that “the experiment was over”. Nevertheless, he went on to form his own coaching centre called Abhayanand Super 30.

This year, 15 of 21 students belonging to Abhayanand’s Super 30 cleared the JEE 2019. All these students belonged to economically weaker families. On the other hand, in the same year, 18 of 30 students belonging to Anand Kumar’s Super 30 cleared the same exam.

The film will see Hrithik Roshan play the role of Anand Kumar and Mrunal Thakur as his wife. The film was shot in various locations including the Banaras Hindu University, making it the first Hindi film allowed to be shot within the campus. This film will be Phantom Film’s last production as it was dissolved after sexual allegations were raised against its co-owner Vikas Bahl who is the director of this film. Although he was fired by Phantom Films earlier, he has been taken back as the director after being cleared of all charges. The film is slated for a July 12 release.