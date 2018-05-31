The curious case of Aamir Khan's Instagram feed

The Khans hold a prominence in Bollywood which is as revered as is envied. Their social media accounts too are traced with curiosity by fans. So it was nothing short of a delight for everyone when Aamir Khan jumped on the Instagram bandwagon and joined the picture platform, on his 53rd birthday. While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are already there, this was Aamir’s much-anticipated debut. However, ever since the same, one can’t help but wonder at the curious case of Aamir Khan’s Instagram posts?

Didn’t get it? We’ll explain.

We are the mortals who like to share memories and pictures. Aamir does the same but in a painstakingly weird manner. He puts up his pictures in a grid fashion. The first one that he put, was that of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

However, while this is still okay, Aamir deletes the whole grid, to replace it with yet another. Someone really needs to tell Mr. Perfectionist that the previous grid need not go, as Instagram is all about retaining memories. Or is he confusing it with Snapchat?

The latest grid to be uploaded by him is that of a sumptuous feast that he seems to be enjoying on the 60th birthday of his cousin Mansoor Khan. Incidentally, Mansoor happens to be the one who directed Aamir in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

This doesn’t just seem to be our observation though. Many of his fans have also asked the same question, as to why does he delete and upload his pictures, that too in a grid?

It isn’t just the grid that fans are commenting on, some even trolled Aamir for putting up a picture with his daughter Ira, during the holy month of Ramzan when one is supposed to practice abstinence from all such materialistic things, social media included. Some were downright nasty.

Well, while trolls will find their way anywhere, we here are totally bamboozled by Aamir’s Instagram affair. We wonder if he will ever retain any of his Insta posts, or if it is forever going to be like that; grid, upload, delete, repost.