The Dangal brother-sister duo Aparshakti Khurrana and Fatima Sana Shaikh catch up! VIEW PICS

They are two actors with equally strong mettle. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aparshakti Khurrana, both of whom we loved in Dangal, were clicked together in the city today. A casual meet up, maybe? But we wonder if another film is cooking up. They greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and did not mind striking a pose too.

Aparshakti was seen wearing a grey T-shirt and black trousers while Fatima chose everyone's eternally favourite blue and black combo. She wore a black, sleeveless t-shirt and a pair of denims.

Aparshakti was last seen in a brief but interesting role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His next releases will be with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Fatima, on the other hand, awaits the release of Thugs Of Hindostan alongside biggies like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.