Nilofar Shaikh June 10 2019, 6.05 pm June 10 2019, 6.05 pm

Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The official trailer of the movie was launched a few days ago and has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. After that, the makers also dropped the first song from The extraordinary journey of the Fakir movie tilted Angrezi Luv Shuv. We were not even done drooling over the first song yet but the makers are all ready to unveil the second song.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott. It is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas. The movie tells a story of Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod, a magician who tricks the people of his local village in Rajasthan into believing he possesses some special powers and into paying him to fly to Paris to buy a bed of nails from an IKEA store. We all are very excited about the movie and adding more to our excitement, the makers are dropping another song titled tomorrow.

Here's the poster of the song Madaari, take a look:

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir movie poster was launched at the Cannes Film Festival, 2018. The movies also stars Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi, Ben Miller, Gerard Jugnot, Amruta Sant and Hearty Singh. It is slated to release on June 21, 2019 and that too in six different countries (India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia).

Apart from this, Dhanush has two Tamil films in his kitty, Asuran alongside Manju Warrier and Soohadi alongside Meenakshi. Dhanush is a very known south star and also has worked in Bollywood. The Bollywood is still in awe of the actor's Raanjhanaa movie.