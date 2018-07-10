The Fault In Our Stars author John Green is super excited to watch the Hindi remake

In 2014, we saw a very beautiful Hollywood film titled The Fault In Our Stars. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the movie stole everyone’s heart and was a hit at the box office. The film received good reviews in India too. The movie was an adaptation of a book with the same name. And now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to make his directorial debut with the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The title of the Hindi remake was announced recently with a teaser poster of the film. It is titled as Kizie Aur Manny, and we are sure Indian audiences are looking forward to this. But, more than moviegoers, there’s someone else who is very keen on watching Kizie Aur Manny. Well, we are talking about The Fault In Our Stars author John Green.

I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie. https://t.co/6eblDkoFZf — John Green (@johngreen) July 9, 2018

John took to Twitter to inform everyone that he wants to see this movie more than any other film. Let’s hope that the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars doesn’t disappoint John Green.

The teaser poster of Kizie Aur Manny is quite cute. The shooting of the film kickstarted recently. Well, the music of the movie will be composed by AR Rahman, so we know that this one will surely have some wonderful songs.