home/ entertainment/ bollywood
The Fault In Our Stars author John Green is super excited to watch the Hindi remake

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green is super excited to watch the Hindi remake

First published: July 10, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Updated: July 10, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

In 2014, we saw a very beautiful Hollywood film titled The Fault In Our Stars. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the movie stole everyone’s heart and was a hit at the box office. The film received good reviews in India too. The movie was an adaptation of a book with the same name. And now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to make his directorial debut with the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The title of the Hindi remake was announced recently with a teaser poster of the film. It is titled as Kizie Aur Manny, and we are sure Indian audiences are looking forward to this. But, more than moviegoers, there’s someone else who is very keen on watching Kizie Aur Manny. Well, we are talking about The Fault In Our Stars author John Green.

John took to Twitter to inform everyone that he wants to see this movie more than any other film. Let’s hope that the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars doesn’t disappoint John Green.

The teaser poster of Kizie Aur Manny is quite cute. The shooting of the film kickstarted recently. Well, the music of the movie will be composed by AR Rahman, so we know that this one will surely have some wonderful songs.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Ansel Elgort #Bollywood #Entertainment #John Green #Kizie Aur Manny #Mukesh Chhabra #Sanjana Sanghi‬ #Shailene Woodley #Sushant Singh Rajput #The Fault In Our Stars

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All