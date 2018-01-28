The Fault in Our Stars: Sushant Singh Rajput to romance Kriti Sanons sister in the Bollywood remake?

If reports are to be believed, The Fault in Our Stars is going to get a Bollywood remake soon. Initially, Aditya Roy Kapur was being considered for the lead role but was later replaced by Sushant Singh Rajput. Once the cast was finalised, the makers started looking for the leading lady. There were speculations over who will star opposite Sushant in the film and a few actress’ names were doing rounds in the film fraternity. But the film is about to go on floors now and the makers want to finalise the lead actress as soon as possible. Latest media reports suggest that they have found a fresh face for the movie.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kriti Sanon‘s younger sister, Nupur, is being considered for the lead role and we may see her romancing Sushant in the film which is set to be directed by Mukesh Chhabra. In an earlier interview, Kriti had revealed that her sister was keen on working in Bollywood. She had then said, “She wants to make it on her own. When I look back, I am proud of my journey, and I am glad that she wants to do it her way. There is nothing that she has been offered as yet. Right now, she is exploring things. She likes singing, and she is also learning acting. She is actually taking workshops of all kinds. I have advised her to take up whatever she wants to. Nupur should follow her heart.”

If reports turn out to be true, this will be an interesting pairing on screen. Why? Because, in case you didn’t know, Sushant and Nupur’s sister, Kriti are rumoured to be dating for a few months now.

Sushant, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Chambal alongside Bhumi Pednekar and is also playing the lead role in Sara Ali Khan’s debut Bollywood film Kedarnath. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath is slated to release in December this year and the actor has reportedly finished shooting a major chunk of the film. He will also be seen in the upcoming movie Drive in which he acts opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.