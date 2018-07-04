The first poster of Malala Yousafzai's biopic Gul Makai is intriguing

On 9th October 2012, she was gunned down by a Talibani as she was returning home from an examination. Then a 15-year-old, Malala Yousafzai fought back not just for her life but for her rights too. After several surgeries that pushed her to recovery, she started advocating for women's right to education in Pakistan. No wonder her story inspires millions and is becoming alive on the big screen soon. We came across the first poster of Malala's biopic Gul Makai.

The poster has the protagonist holding a book, a portion of which blasts off. It definitely is a beautifully done emblem of a destruction that's causing an entire nation or more than that, to fall apart. At the same time, it is a subtle communication of how knowledge and education still stand triumphant and are worth fighting for.

The film will be helmed by Amjad Khan. TV actress Reem Sameer Shaikh will be seen essaying Malala's character.