The first song of Sidharth Malhotras Aiyaary is a romantic delight

The first song of Neeraj Pandey directorial Aiyaary is out. After the intriguing trailer of 'Aiyaary' which came out recently, the makers have released a romantic song titled “Lae Dooba”. It is a sweet melody in the voice of Sunidhi Chauhan featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, who will play the lead in the film.

They are friends-turned-lovers and the song gives us a glimpse into their love story, right from the thrill of secretly falling in love with the person and yet not being able to muster the courage to confess it. It mainly shows Rakul Preet's character crushing over Sidharth's character over the course of their courtship as they keep meeting each other and get closer. The chemistry between the two leads looks amazing. Rakul marks her return to Bollywood after her debut in 'Yaariyan' in 2014.

Aiyaary is a thriller set to release on January 26, 2018 along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Both Sidharth and Bajpayee play army officers. The film is helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the man behind A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby and Rustom amongst others. The trailer has been received well and the film is being seen as one that might help Sidharth to bring out and showcase his best side.​