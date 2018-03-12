The flight to England finally takes off as the sequel of Namastey London begins filming

11 years after the sequel of Namastey London was announced, Namaste England is finally on the floors. The film which stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are scheduled to release on December 7. Following the success of the 2007 original, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah decided to make another film in the franchise. Back in 2011, media reports claimed that Akshay Kumar might play the lead but the film never materialised.

From the posters, it seems that the story talks about the two stars who are hell-bent on going to England and are okay to bend a few rules. While Parineeti dons a desi look, Arjun seems like he’s into a hipster fashion. The movie will clash with out and out comedy Total Dhamaal at the box office.

Namaste England will be Arjun and Parineeti’s third film after Ishaqzaade and the upcoming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The details about the movie are yet to unwrap but reportedly it is a stand-alone film and will not have much connection to the 2007 film, which was lauded for the performance of its lead actors and the music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Speaking of working with Arjun, Parineeti told IANS, "More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star."

Arjun, Parineeti and Vipul Shah started their Namaste England on Thursday in Amritsar, Punjab with a visit to the Golden Temple. This is said the perfect time to be in Punjab given that the weather is neither too hot nor too cold and the crops make for stunning visuals. The team will first shoot in Amritsar and then in Ludhiana and Patiala.