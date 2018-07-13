The fun begins in London for Housefull 4

The shooting for the comic caper Housefull 4 has begun in London. We have got our hands on a couple of pictures through social media and it’s pretty evident that the actors are having a great time. From the London Bridge to busy streets, these London diaries are keeping fans excited for the film.

This is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise and it brings back Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been constant through all the installments. The new faces in this movie include Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala clicked a picture with the gorgeous women of his movie.

The multi-starrer will be released in 3D and we see Akshay Kumar in a salt-and-pepper look ala Hollywood star George Clooney style.

Wearing a striped shirt and pants, he was mobbed by several fans while shooting in London. Reportedly, he essays the role of a barber based in the city. Speaking to a daily about his new look for the movie, the actor revealed that many people complimented him and said that he doesn’t look 50 and in fact looks much younger. His children too praised the look.

The movie’s theme is allegedly said to be based on reincarnation. Helmed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release during Diwali 2019.