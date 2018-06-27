The Hindi Zingaat from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak is here, but is it as good as the original?

When it comes to being a crowd puller, Marathi number Zingaat from Nagraj Manjule's Sairat is right up there with other regional songs like Apdi Pode Pode and Chik Puk Chik Puk Raile. It's impossible to not dance to these numbers. Ever since its release, Zingaat became a staple for weddings and parties, public meetings as well in Maharashtra. While the Marathi speaking crowd knows the lyrics by heart, others, just love its vibrant music. However, all that changed on Tuesday, June 27th, when the Hindi version of Ajay-Atul's composition finally dropped on the internet. Comparisons were evident.

While Akash and Rinku were raw and spontaneous in their Zingaat, Ishaan and Janhvi have been 'very well choreographed' by Farah Khan. Dhadak's Zingaat is loud but it sure ain't lovely. It's garishly Bollywood where everyone matches steps to beat the world record of the most synchronised social gathering ever and says nothing about the perils of a social divide that the two innocent characters are about to experience.

That being said, we have to give it to Amitabh Bhattacharya for his catchy lyrics. We can imagine the pressure on him, considering the popularity of the original track. He has at least managed to fit his words into the meter.

Not many were pleased after hearing a glimpse of Zingaat with Hindi lyrics in the Dhadak trailer. They thought that the makers messed up by recreating something which is already so famous.

Watch it right here and tell us how do you like it:

Not a fan? You still have the original version:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak releases on July 20. We hope the remake of the film doesn't disappoint like the remake of the song.