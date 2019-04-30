The Hook Up Song from SOTY 2: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt get groovy in style

Ranjini Maitra April 30 2019, 4.45 pm April 30 2019, 4.45 pm

Back in 2012, Alia Bhatt stepped into the gleaming world of Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. That indeed proved to be a lucky debut platform for Alia and her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. After seven long years, Alia is back to where it all started - on the sets of Student Of The Year and this time with a special appearance. The Hook Up Song, featuring her alongside Tiger Shroff is out and well qualifies as a peppy, light-hearted number.

How many of you remember Alia dancing in all her feminine glory amid a bunch of young, pretty girls in the college hostel in SOTY 1? The Hook Up Song kind of features her in a similar avatar. Just that she is now far more mature and a lot more expressive. It is a regular, blingy, flirtatious and upbeat number that will probably stay on the charts for a while. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the track has been crooned by Shekhar Ravjiani and Neha Kakkar.

After Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani remix and Mumbai Dilli Da Kudiyaan, this the third song from the film to come out.

Alia is a versatile talent in every sense while Tiger excels at both dancing and action sequences. It's got to be a great show when they shake a leg together. Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra seems to pick his favourite though!

“Tiger dances well, but Alia has surpassed him. When you see the song, you’ll see that she is stunning. She has spared no effort and I give full credit to her. She had bruises on her hand, but the way she danced was simply amazing," he told DNA in an interview.

Also marking the debut of newbies Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, the film is slated to release on 10th May!