Priyanka Kaul August 14 2019, 5.28 pm August 14 2019, 5.28 pm

Politics has largely remained a favourite among filmmakers. But what also becomes important is how to handle the topic, without messing up with the facts and also bringing the truth to the forefront. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to take the challenge. After gaining acclamation for his investigative movie The Tashkent Files, he has officially announced his next titled as The Kashmir Files. As the name suggests, the movie will be based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley, on January 19, 1990. Agnihotri shared the news with a tweet.

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported pic.twitter.com/5pbgJ2OLZv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2019

The poster shows the map of Jammu and Kashmir in a dull orange colour, with barbed wire, symbolic of the place being a conflict zone. The map reads, ‘The right to truth continues.’ The tweet also mentions the movie will see a 15th August 2002 release.

While explaining the reason to choose such a topic, the filmmaker had explained in an earlier statement that this genocide had left Kashmiri Pandits homeless in their own country, and it remains one of the most violent and barbaric ethnic cleansings after World War II.

“This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, and men were cut with woodcutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such a tragedy,” he was quoted.

The filmmaker had earlier revealed about researching on the topic since the last year. A Project KP’ Commission is on the cards to be formed where first-hand testimonials of the victims, as well as the perpetrators, will be taken into account in order to execute an unbiased investigation.