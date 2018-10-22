The LEAD ACTRESS of a recent controversial film had THIS condition for her PRODUCER!

The young actress who has given just a couple of hits (including a multi-starrer) in her short career thinks she is in a position to demand these days. This actress who had a very promising launch by a production house, and was part of a franchise blockbuster hit, feels she can dictate terms to top filmmakers today. So complete is her arrogance that when a director known to make commercial comedy dramas approached her to play the lead actress in a franchise, first she kept him waiting for months. She insisted on hearing a complete narration and kept asking the creative team to keep changing the script. Finally, when she was to sign on the dotted line she told the filmmaker that the girl who was to play second lead could not be publicized or promoted in the film at all. Apart from that, the actress also insisted that the second lead’s face could not be shown anywhere at all in the poster! The poor director, who was beginning his franchise after a long time and desperately seeking a hit, had no choice but to comply - why you don't see the poor second lead featured anywhere in the promotional campaign.

The tantrums and drama of the young actress is well-known in the film industry – probably a reason why few filmmakers approach her. A Bollywood birdie says that she troubled the director, cast and crew of another franchise with her endless demands so much that he has sworn never to work with her again. In fact, a producer tells us that she throws around her weight in a production house like the Queen Bee. The staff has no choice as she’s one of the favourites of the producer. Wonder what the real Queen Bee (producer’s wife) would say to that when she hears of it? The young actress is also known to get her PR team to announce projects which she has been approached for and then walk out of them for reasons best known to her.

The young actress, shone with her talent when she entered the film industry, and signed some interesting films too, at the beginning of her career. Not only did they tank at the box office but people say that the actress has lost her shine after signing too many commercial films. With the influx of many newbies the young actress better step up her act and behave or she will have to step out soon from the film industry.

Guess who?